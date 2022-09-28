Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of AINC opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.88. Ashford had a net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

