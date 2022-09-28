Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Stock Performance
Shares of AINC opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.07.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.