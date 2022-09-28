Asian Fintech (AFIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Asian Fintech (AFIN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $13,227.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s genesis date was May 30th, 2018. Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Asian Fintech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, AFIN aims to connect cryptocurrency and sustainability together, allowing holders of AFIN Coin to be involved in cryptocurrency without worrying about the damage to the environment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.