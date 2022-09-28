ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $581.00

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 581 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.25), with a volume of 66719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601 ($7.26).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,957.31 ($23.65).

ASOS Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £624.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2,153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,166.93.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

