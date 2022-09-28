ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $1,921.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,911.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

