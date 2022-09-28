Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 544 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

GLD opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

