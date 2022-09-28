Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

