Asset Dedication LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $265.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.52. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

