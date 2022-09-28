Asset Dedication LLC Takes $100,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after buying an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

