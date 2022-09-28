Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $4.30 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
