Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $4.30 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

