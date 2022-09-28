Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002003 BTC on major exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $2,848.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

