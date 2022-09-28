AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a report released on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

T stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

