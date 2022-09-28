Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 252459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Aurcana Silver Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

