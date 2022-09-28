Aurox (URUS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.77 Million

Aurox (URUS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $16.80 or 0.00085951 BTC on major exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $240,816.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aurox

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

