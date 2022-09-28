AurusDeFi (AWX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,238.00

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. AurusDeFi has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00009932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AurusDeFi Coin Profile

AurusDeFi launched on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars.

