Automata Network (ATA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $38.24 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $38.24 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,553.04 or 1.00013438 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057529 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079198 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,044,571 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.