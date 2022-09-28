Autonio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,758.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $331,461.32 and approximately $50,758.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

