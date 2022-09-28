AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,364.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $333,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 103.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 91.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,099.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,179.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,102.64. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,634.34 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 123.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

