Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $7.11 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $17.32 or 0.00088970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $7.11 billion and $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00066779 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031314 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018445 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001805 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008131 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000157 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 410,670,883 coins and its circulating supply is 295,921,623 coins. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
