Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 0.7 %

AWX opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $10.72 million, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.92. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

