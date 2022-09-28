Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 16,590 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

