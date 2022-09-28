Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

