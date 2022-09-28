Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Avantor has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

