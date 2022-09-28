Avaware Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24,744.48 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Avaware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Avaware has a market capitalization of $24,744.48 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00277007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00143180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00752376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00589809 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Avaware Profile

Avaware is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

