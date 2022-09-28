Aventus (AVT) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Aventus (AVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $36,216.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00007227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/AventusOfficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io?utm_source=cryptocompare&utm_medium=sponsorship. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aventus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions.The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate.”

