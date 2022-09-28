Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 106.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.