Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $12.57 or 0.00064378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.73 or 0.99970650 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006772 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057695 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005601 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079668 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.