AXPR Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,493.66 or 1.00037387 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057892 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00079820 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

