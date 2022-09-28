Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Azul alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Azul by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul Stock Performance

Azul stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $800.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Azul will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.