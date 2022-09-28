B. Riley Comments on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

