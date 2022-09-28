Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $182.46 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004646 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.01629990 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00036148 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 coins. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.