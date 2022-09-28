Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Ball Trading Down 1.7 %

BALL opened at $47.49 on Monday. Ball has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.42.

About Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

