Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.
Ball Trading Down 1.7 %
BALL opened at $47.49 on Monday. Ball has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.42.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
