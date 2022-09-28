Banano (BAN) Tops One Day Volume of $19,268.00

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Banano has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003918 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004550 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,255 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,747,096 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018."

