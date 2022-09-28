Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 28,506 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $457,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,223,179 shares in the company, valued at $35,659,791.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $947,400.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81.

Joint Stock Up 1.0 %

JYNT stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.93 million, a PE ratio of 106.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Joint in the first quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.