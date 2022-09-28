Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.