Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 786,685 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.05% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $50,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $194,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCSF opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

