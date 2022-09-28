Bank of America Corp DE Has $53.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $53,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.