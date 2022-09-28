Bank of America Corp DE Has $57.27 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of Cognex worth $57,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 45.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Cognex Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

