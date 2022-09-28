Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,483 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.38% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $50,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 163,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

