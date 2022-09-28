Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

