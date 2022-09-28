Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Price Performance
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki stock opened at C$14.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.34. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a one year low of C$13.80 and a one year high of C$48.52.
About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki
