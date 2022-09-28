Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Price Performance

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki stock opened at C$14.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.34. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a one year low of C$13.80 and a one year high of C$48.52.

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

