Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKIMF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.