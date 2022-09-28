Bankless DAO (BANK) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Bankless DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankless DAO has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,431.71 or 1.00003103 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00063813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00079431 BTC.

About Bankless DAO

Bankless DAO (CRYPTO:BANK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 5th, 2021. Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bankless DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Float Protocol and the FLOAT stablecoin – a floating, low-volatility cryptocurrency designed to be true crypto money. Routine “Dutch auctions” maintain FLOAT's short-term market value and reduce volatility, while a basket of cryptocurrencies held by the Protocol support FLOAT's value over the long-term, allowing the currency to gradually change value over time. This enables users to maintain their purchasing power independent of the fiat market, while transacting freely without concerns of short-term speculation and market volatility, thus providing a crypto-native unit of account. “

