Barclays Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $78.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ovintiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 383,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

