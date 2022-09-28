Barclays Lowers Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Price Target to SEK 100

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities cut Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DNB Markets cut Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUFAF opened at $12.89 on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

