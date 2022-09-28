Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.52).
