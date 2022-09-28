Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.52).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.