Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 1,438.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $714.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

