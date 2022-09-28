BASIC (BASIC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $82,772.00

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $82,772.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

