Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 305 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

