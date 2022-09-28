Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $8.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.21. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $669.32 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 32.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

