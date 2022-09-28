BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.89

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$60.89 and last traded at C$61.04, with a volume of 713089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark dropped their price target on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.42.

BCE Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.5699997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.33%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

